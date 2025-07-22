Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 8,983 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 91.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,117,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,220,000 after buying an additional 352,256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,198,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,649 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,213,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,210,000 after purchasing an additional 80,972 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,947,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,810,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,267,000 after purchasing an additional 308,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HWM. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.44.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $187.74 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $191.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.39 and its 200 day moving average is $144.55. The stock has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $4,755,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,859 shares in the company, valued at $20,903,607.27. The trade was a 18.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $193,962.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 23,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,575,737.48. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 831,250 shares of company stock worth $130,517,863 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

