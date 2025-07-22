Head to Head Survey: Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) vs. Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Eagle Bancorp Montana and Old National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp Montana 0 0 0 0 0.00 Old National Bancorp 0 2 6 1 2.89

Old National Bancorp has a consensus target price of $26.30, suggesting a potential upside of 16.11%. Given Old National Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Old National Bancorp is more favorable than Eagle Bancorp Montana.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp Montana 9.03% 6.35% 0.53% Old National Bancorp 18.74% 9.98% 1.14%

Dividends

This table compares Eagle Bancorp Montana and Old National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Eagle Bancorp Montana pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old National Bancorp pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Eagle Bancorp Montana is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eagle Bancorp Montana and Old National Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp Montana $121.99 million 1.12 $9.78 million $1.41 12.10 Old National Bancorp $2.96 billion 2.45 $539.19 million $1.72 13.17

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp Montana. Eagle Bancorp Montana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Eagle Bancorp Montana has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.7% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats Eagle Bancorp Montana on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, such as residential mortgages and construction of residential properties; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family dwellings, nonresidential property, commercial construction and development, and farmland loans; and second mortgage/home equity loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans, such as loans secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats; personal loans and lines of credit; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; construction loans; agricultural loans; and mortgage loan services. The company operates full-service branches and automated teller machines. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, Montana.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. The company also provides debit and automated teller machine cards, telephone access, online banking, and other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory, and other traditional banking services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

