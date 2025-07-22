Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 57 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNSL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total transaction of $659,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,912. This represents a 17.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 0.7%

KNSL stock opened at $476.61 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $366.92 and a 1-year high of $531.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $471.44 and its 200 day moving average is $459.99.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $543.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.