Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 198 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,059,505,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,160,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,577,600,000 after purchasing an additional 230,982 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,462,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,758,000 after buying an additional 1,718,398 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,710,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,202,000 after buying an additional 246,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,216,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,136,000 after buying an additional 542,511 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 234 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $37,273.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,589.53. The trade was a 1.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock purchased 396 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $63,078.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 43,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,878,938.65. The trade was a 0.93% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,386 shares of company stock valued at $380,066. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG stock opened at $163.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.43. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.34 and a one year high of $190.14.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 67.32% and a net margin of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.76%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

