Analyzing Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) & MBIA (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) and Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.0% of MBIA shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of MBIA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for MBIA and Sompo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MBIA 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sompo 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

MBIA presently has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 26.03%. Given MBIA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MBIA is more favorable than Sompo.

This table compares MBIA and Sompo”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MBIA $42.00 million 5.95 -$444.00 million ($8.87) -0.56 Sompo $35.81 billion 0.77 $2.79 billion $1.44 10.20

Sompo has higher revenue and earnings than MBIA. MBIA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sompo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

MBIA has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sompo has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MBIA and Sompo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MBIA N/A N/A -7.61% Sompo 7.77% 14.57% 2.88%

About MBIA

(Get Free Report)

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S. political subdivisions, as well as utility districts, airports, health care institutions, higher educational facilities, housing authorities, and other similar agencies and obligations issued by private entities. It also insures the non-U.S. public finance and global structured finance, including asset-backed obligations; and sovereign-related and sub-sovereign bonds, and privately issued bonds used for the financing for utilities, toll roads, bridges, public transportation facilities, and other types of infrastructure projects, as well as offers third-party reinsurance services. MBIA Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About Sompo

(Get Free Report)

Sompo Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products. The company also provides nursing care and seniors services; and customer security, health, and wellbeing support services. In addition, it offers asset management services; home remodeling services; and health support services comprising health guidance and employee assistance programs. The company was formerly known as Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Sompo Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

