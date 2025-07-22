Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,376 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 4.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 100.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,463,372 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL opened at $70.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $58.55 and a 12-month high of $74.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.40.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. Shell had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHEL. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Santander lowered shares of Shell to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

