Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 63.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brogan Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.9% in the first quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,348,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $366.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Argus set a $375.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.75.

PWR stock opened at $400.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $405.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $362.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.85.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

