Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,245 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.
Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.89 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average of $45.62.
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
