Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $3.15 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,915,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,343,000 after purchasing an additional 410,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE TT opened at $442.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $429.64 and a 200-day moving average of $383.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $298.15 and a 52 week high of $451.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.40.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,340. The trade was a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

