Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,799 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.06 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $96.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

