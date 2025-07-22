Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 4,131 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 242.6% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average is $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

