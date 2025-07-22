Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 242.6% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

FLOT opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $51.34.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

