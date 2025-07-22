Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$65.78 and traded as high as C$72.26. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$72.05, with a volume of 42,064 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BEI.UN. National Bankshares raised Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$74.00 to C$77.50 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial set a C$86.00 price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$81.71.

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$69.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$65.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.66%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust, or Boardwalk REIT, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of residential multifamily communities throughout Canada. Although the company’s cumulative residential property portfolio includes holdings in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec, the majority of its total units are located in Alberta.

