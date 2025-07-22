Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 5,371 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,176,000 after purchasing an additional 111,066 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 450,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,630 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $114.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.62. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $96.06 and a 1-year high of $124.83. The firm has a market cap of $241.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

