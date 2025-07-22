South Dakota Investment Council Has $206,000 Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 72.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 49.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in MarketAxess by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $207.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.17 and its 200 day moving average is $215.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.84 and a 1 year high of $296.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $208.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKTX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $283.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.67.

MarketAxess Company Profile



MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

