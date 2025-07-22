South Dakota Investment Council Sells 300 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in CME Group were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in CME Group by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 86,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 19,533 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $270.53 per share, for a total transaction of $69,255.68. Following the acquisition, the director owned 258,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,849,763.88. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total transaction of $141,210.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,916.56. This trade represents a 12.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,400 shares of company stock worth $3,680,610 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:CME opened at $275.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.04. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.25 and a 52-week high of $290.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 57.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.80.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

