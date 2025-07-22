AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.13 and traded as high as $11.64. AstroNova shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 3,391 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on AstroNova in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AstroNova Trading Up 0.7%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.75.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.71 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 10.28%.

In related news, Director Mitchell I. Quain acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $90,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 97,719 shares in the company, valued at $884,356.95. This trade represents a 11.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AstroNova by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 39,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 15.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 12,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the fourth quarter worth $4,507,000. 43.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

