8,500 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DELL. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 270.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,912,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,289,707.07. The trade was a 27.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $757,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 18,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,942.92. This trade represents a 24.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,897,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,909,812 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DELL shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.06.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL stock opened at $128.73 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $147.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.32 and a 200 day moving average of $105.85. The company has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.49%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

