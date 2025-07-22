Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.02 and traded as low as $55.21. Utah Medical Products shares last traded at $55.55, with a volume of 14,575 shares changing hands.
Utah Medical Products Trading Up 0.1%
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.28.
Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.71 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 10.74%.
Utah Medical Products Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Utah Medical Products
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Utah Medical Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Utah Medical Products by 156.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Utah Medical Products by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.
About Utah Medical Products
Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Utah Medical Products
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- D-Wave Rises 12% in 1 Day, Beating Rivals: What Caused the Spike?
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Rigetti Soars 30% on Latest Quantum Leap: What It Means Long-Term
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Domino’s Delivers Another Discounted Entry for Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.