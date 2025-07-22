Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 18,767 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 26,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 30,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Performance

FIDU opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $80.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.21 and its 200-day moving average is $72.16.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

