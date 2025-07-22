South Dakota Investment Council Sells 200 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,332,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,610,000 after buying an additional 52,799 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.8% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,904,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,700,000 after purchasing an additional 374,414 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,064,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,659,000 after acquiring an additional 799,569 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,732,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,315,000 after buying an additional 544,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,924,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

WMS opened at $110.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $615.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.22 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $143.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Articles

