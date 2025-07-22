South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 800 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APPF. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in AppFolio by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in AppFolio by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AppFolio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AppFolio from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of AppFolio from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppFolio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.33.

AppFolio Price Performance

NASDAQ APPF opened at $252.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.32. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.01 and a 1-year high of $274.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.88.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.95 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Timothy Mathias Eaton sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.13, for a total transaction of $233,734.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,828.88. This trade represents a 12.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $1,247,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 70,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,938,308.15. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,500 shares of company stock worth $4,024,220 and have sold 11,639 shares worth $2,547,802. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.