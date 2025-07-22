Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as low as C$0.12. Lomiko Metals shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 61,003 shares changing hands.

Lomiko Metals Stock Down 8.0%

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$5.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.02.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

