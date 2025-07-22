Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 29.9% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,997,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Elevance Health by 2.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $428.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $529.00 target price (down from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $447.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.93.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $276.32 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.40 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The firm has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.02.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. This represents a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

