Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.41.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QTWO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Q2 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Q2 from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Q2 by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Q2 by 1.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 16,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Q2 by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Q2 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.
QTWO stock opened at $90.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -257.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Q2 has a 1-year low of $61.51 and a 1-year high of $112.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.56.
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
