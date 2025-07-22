Csenge Advisory Group Trims Stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 95.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,449 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 159.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AIRR stock opened at $83.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

