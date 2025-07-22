McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Receives $706.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $710.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. Cfra Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $810.00 price target (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total transaction of $394,494.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,677.72. This trade represents a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total value of $13,716,411.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,884.48. This represents a 41.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,488 shares of company stock valued at $37,242,862. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 111 Capital raised its holdings in McKesson by 163.5% in the 2nd quarter. 111 Capital now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,314,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 125.6% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,511,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $711.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $716.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $668.27. The firm has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $737.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

