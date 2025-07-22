Csenge Advisory Group Invests $390,000 in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,139,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,582 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 315,196.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 816,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,939,000 after acquiring an additional 816,360 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $24,652,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $17,853,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 602,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 402,577 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEU opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average is $45.08. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $38.99 and a 12 month high of $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $692.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

