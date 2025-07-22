Csenge Advisory Group Takes Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $59.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.63. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $46.02 and a 1 year high of $60.67.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

