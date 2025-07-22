Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December (BATS:ZDEK)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December (BATS:ZDEK – Free Report) by 50.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December in the first quarter valued at $239,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December Price Performance

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December stock opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December Company Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr December (ZDEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZDEK was launched on Nov 29, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

