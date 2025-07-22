Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives $10.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CXM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sprinklr from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Friday, June 27th.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CXM

Sprinklr Price Performance

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.40. Sprinklr has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $9.93.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.83 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 6.86%. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ragy Thomas sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $23,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 974,286 shares in the company, valued at $7,735,830.84. The trade was a 75.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 174,749 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $1,584,973.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 732,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,643,058.47. The trade was a 19.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,512,762 shares of company stock worth $85,940,959. 60.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 209.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 5,071.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.