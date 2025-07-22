Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $2.84 Million in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 67,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.43% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUSA. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $227,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 7.7%

Shares of DUSA stock opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $728.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.97. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.83 and a 12 month high of $47.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.67.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

