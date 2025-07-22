Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Stock Price

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $5.00 to $5.75 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Summit Hotel Properties Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $5.37 on Monday. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $7.22. The company has a market cap of $602.06 million, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $184.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Insider Transactions at Summit Hotel Properties

In related news, Director Thomas W. Storey acquired 16,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,167.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 231,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,776.94. This trade represents a 7.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 453.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

