Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Eastern Company (The) (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.64 and traded as low as $22.55. Eastern shares last traded at $22.57, with a volume of 12,893 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eastern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Get Eastern alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eastern

Eastern Trading Down 0.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $138.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.64.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). Eastern had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $63.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.33 million.

Eastern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastern

In other news, Director Frederick D. Disanto acquired 1,923 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,690.60. Following the acquisition, the director owned 75,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,021.20. This trade represents a 2.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,447 shares of company stock valued at $193,379. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EML. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Eastern by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 55,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Eastern by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eastern by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastern

(Get Free Report)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.