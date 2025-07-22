South Dakota Investment Council Sells 14,800 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Spire were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Spire by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Spire by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Spire by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Spire by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Spire by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of Spire stock opened at $76.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.12. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $79.81. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Spire Announces Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Spire had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 target price on Spire and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Spire from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spire from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.60.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

