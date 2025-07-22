Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.5% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE VAC opened at $79.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 1-year low of $49.22 and a 1-year high of $100.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.84.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 53.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christian Asmar bought 412,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $27,885,676.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,708,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,727,155.13. This trade represents a 12.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.