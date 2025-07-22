FirstService (TSE:FSV) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$245.06 and traded as low as C$244.26. FirstService shares last traded at C$245.92, with a volume of 69,091 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on FirstService from C$199.00 to C$197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.
FirstService Price Performance
Insider Activity at FirstService
In related news, Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$242.00, for a total value of C$48,400.00. Also, Director Erin Joy Wallace sold 3,000 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$241.51, for a total transaction of C$724,519.02. Company insiders own 10.26% of the company’s stock.
About FirstService
FirstService Corp operates in two business divisions: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential has service contracts to manage thousands of residential communities, including high-, medium-, and low-rise condominiums and co-operatives, and generates most of the company’s revenue.
