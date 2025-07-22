Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 16,476.2% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM stock opened at $105.18 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $93.30 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.38 and a 200-day moving average of $108.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.31.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.06. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -37.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,544.25. The trade was a 37.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $134.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (up previously from $123.00) on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, June 6th. BNP Paribas Exane raised J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised J. M. Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.33.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

