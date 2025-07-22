Park National (NYSE:PRK) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Park National (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PRK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Park National from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Park National stock opened at $171.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.90. Park National has a fifty-two week low of $137.97 and a fifty-two week high of $207.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Park National by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,551,000 after purchasing an additional 70,170 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Park National by 45,219.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 67,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 67,829 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Park National by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 52,268 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Park National by 3,571.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 48,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Park National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,972,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

