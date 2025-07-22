South Dakota Investment Council Takes $210,000 Position in REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX)

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 682,563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,456,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in REX American Resources by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 421,621 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 51,945 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in REX American Resources by 382.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 59,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 47,180 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in REX American Resources by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 71,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 45,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,734,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of REX American Resources in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

REX American Resources Stock Performance

Shares of REX stock opened at $54.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average is $42.38. REX American Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $55.36. The company has a market capitalization of $897.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.56.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. REX American Resources had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $158.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that REX American Resources Corporation will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REX American Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

