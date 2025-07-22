NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,564 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.29% of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,108,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 607,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,709,000 after buying an additional 48,307 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the first quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,978 shares in the last quarter.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of HFXI stock opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $30.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.79.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Company Profile

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

