Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as high as C$0.27. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 13,500 shares changing hands.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Up 3.8%

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oceanic Iron Ore

In other news, insider Frank Giustra sold 1,629,500 shares of Oceanic Iron Ore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$342,520.90. Also, Director Gordon Keep sold 100,000 shares of Oceanic Iron Ore stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 1,829,500 shares of company stock worth $393,621 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 107.26% of the company’s stock.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

