Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,527.54 ($61.03) and traded as high as GBX 4,860 ($65.52). Ashtead Group shares last traded at GBX 4,827.28 ($65.08), with a volume of 508,236 shares trading hands.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Ashtead Group to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,750 ($90.99) to GBX 4,125 ($55.61) in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,345 ($85.54).
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
