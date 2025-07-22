eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 12 ($0.16) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 202.65% from the company’s previous close.

eEnergy Group Price Performance

LON EAAS opened at GBX 3.97 ($0.05) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £15.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.40. eEnergy Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 7.10 ($0.10). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Get eEnergy Group alerts:

eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.39) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. eEnergy Group had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 22.56%. Analysts anticipate that eEnergy Group will post 0.4001368 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eEnergy Group Company Profile

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eEnergy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eEnergy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.