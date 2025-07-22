GHO (GHO) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

GHO (GHO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. GHO has a total market capitalization of $301.52 million and $3.09 million worth of GHO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GHO token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00000851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GHO has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117,543.35 or 1.00152462 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116,751.93 or 0.99478133 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

GHO Profile

GHO’s genesis date was July 15th, 2023. GHO’s total supply is 301,996,719 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,996,718 tokens. GHO’s official message board is lenster.xyz/u/gho. GHO’s official website is gho.xyz. GHO’s official Twitter account is @ghoaave.

GHO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHO (GHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. GHO has a current supply of 301,996,718.767547 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GHO is 0.99841535 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $3,103,969.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gho.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GHO using one of the exchanges listed above.

