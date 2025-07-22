SpaceN (SN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $95.90 Thousand

SpaceN (SN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One SpaceN token can now be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00001299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SpaceN has a total market capitalization of $61.01 million and $95.90 thousand worth of SpaceN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SpaceN has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SpaceN

SpaceN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,010,000 tokens. SpaceN’s official Twitter account is @spacennft. SpaceN’s official website is www.spacen.xyz.

Buying and Selling SpaceN

According to CryptoCompare, “SpaceN (SN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SpaceN has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 40,010,000 in circulation. The last known price of SpaceN is 1.51539505 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $95,938.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spacen.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceN using one of the exchanges listed above.

