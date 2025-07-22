Berenberg Bank Cuts Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Price Target to GBX 180

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.56) to GBX 180 ($2.43) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.36) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 200 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.56) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th.

LON CAML opened at GBX 150 ($2.02) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of £340.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 157.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.74. Central Asia Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 134.46 ($1.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 205.50 ($2.77).

Central Asia Metals (CAML) is a base metals producer quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with copper operations in Kazakhstan, and a zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia

CAML is based in London and owns 100% of the Kounrad solvent extraction and electrowinning (SX-EW) copper facility in central Kazakhstan and 100% of the Sasa zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia.

