Berenberg Bank Cuts Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Price Target to GBX 180

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.56) to GBX 180 ($2.43) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.36) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 200 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.56) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th.
Central Asia Metals (CAML) is a base metals producer quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with copper operations in Kazakhstan, and a zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia
CAML is based in London and owns 100% of the Kounrad solvent extraction and electrowinning (SX-EW) copper facility in central Kazakhstan and 100% of the Sasa zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia.
