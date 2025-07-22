Comedian (BAN) Price Hits $0.0650 on Exchanges

Comedian (BAN) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Comedian has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Comedian has a market cap of $62.53 million and $10.27 million worth of Comedian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Comedian token can now be bought for about $0.0650 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Comedian alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117,543.35 or 1.00152462 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116,751.93 or 0.99478133 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Comedian

Comedian was first traded on October 24th, 2024. Comedian’s total supply is 999,961,859 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,596,809 tokens. Comedian’s official Twitter account is @ban_comedian. The official website for Comedian is comedian.meme.

Buying and Selling Comedian

According to CryptoCompare, “Comedian (BAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Comedian has a current supply of 999,961,859. The last known price of Comedian is 0.06444467 USD and is down -3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $10,273,592.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://comedian.meme/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Comedian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Comedian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Comedian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Comedian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Comedian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.