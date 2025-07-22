Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.10% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,910,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,541,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 144.1% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF stock opened at $53.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.65. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $469.41 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

