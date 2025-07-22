Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 8,211 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.23% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,846,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,060,000 after purchasing an additional 488,555 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,330,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,670,000 after acquiring an additional 826,988 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $80,200,000. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 810,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,027,000 after buying an additional 229,359 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 674,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,094,000 after purchasing an additional 108,698 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4%

MDYV stock opened at $81.09 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $65.86 and a twelve month high of $87.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.33.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.